Community music-making at the heart of upcoming end of year concert

When Fraser Deeth stands at the head of an orchestra conducting, he's not so much thinking about Bach, Brahms or Barry - he's thinking about what it means to participate in community music making.
"It's a wonderful way for people to connect, create and grow together," Deeth said.
"Where else can people of all ages and abilities play together, learn together and be together? And what better way is there to do this than by playing music?"
On Friday, December 1, Deeth will lead the symphony section of the Launceston Youth and Community Orchestra (LYCO) in their annual, two-part End of Year Concert at The Branch in Kings Meadows.
The "feast of music" will bring together musicians - who range in age from nine to 80 - to play the diverse classical stylings of composers like Charles Gounoud, Giovani Sammartini and Joseph Haydn.
The concert will provide an "encouraging and supportive environment for its players," according to Deeth, and also serve as a great space for regional audiences to appreciate music.
Deeth will be joined by fellow conductor Sarah Walters, who will orchestrate the LYCO's Intermezzo Strings at the concert.
"We will celebrate the journey we've taken together rehearsing and learning the music," Ms Walters said.
"Preparing for a concert gives us the opportunity to explore the music deeply, to refine techniques and to meet new challenges.
"It also gives us a chance to share our music and what we've learnt with friends and our community."
The performance is part of the long-running orchestra's learning experience, which Ms Walters said was as participatory for listeners as it was for the musicians.
"After all, there is no concert without an audience," she said.
The Launceston Community and Youth Orchestra's End of Year Concert begins at 7:30pm on Friday, December 1, with donation entry at The Branch on Innocent Street in Kings Meadows.
