The Examiner
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/News/Local News
Arts
What's on

Community music-making at the heart of upcoming end of year concert

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
November 29 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Margaret Hoban conducts for the Launceston Community Orchestra ahead of the group's End of Year concert. Picture supplied
Margaret Hoban conducts for the Launceston Community Orchestra ahead of the group's End of Year concert. Picture supplied

When Fraser Deeth stands at the head of an orchestra conducting, he's not so much thinking about Bach, Brahms or Barry - he's thinking about what it means to participate in community music making.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.