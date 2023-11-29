CN team of the week: Young spinner produces all-round effort to hit spot

With only three Greater Northern Cup matches played on Saturday, The Examiner's team of the week is full of Riverside, Westbury and Mowbray representatives.
As the other matches were washed out, the Blues and the Shamrocks emerged victorious in their clashes against Devonport and Wynyard, while Mowbray went down to Sheffield on the road.
Those results reflected in the player of the year voting, with Riverside and Westbury players earning votes.
Riverside all-rounder Kaidyn Apted topped the table with 4-16 from his six overs and a run-a-ball 28 steering the ship.
He was joined by teammate Thomas Lewis, who earned two votes for his 4-21 from seven overs, while Westbury skipper Oliver Wood rounded out the tally with 3-27 from six.
Sisitha Jayasinghe (Westbury)
The attacking opening batter features in the line-up for the second time in as many weeks, making an aggressive start for the Shamrocks.
Kaidyn Apted (Riverside)
After a slow start to the season with the bat, Apted produced his highest total for the year before backing up his efforts with the ball.
Rob Eltringham (Riverside)
Promoted from second grade, Eltringham partnered Apted at the top of the order and played a patient innings alongside his young teammate.
Ishang Shah (Mowbray)
Proving himself to be one of the league's best players this season, Shah made a strong start to his innings as Mowbray's top-scorer in their loss.
Matt Owens (Riverside)
From one top-scorer to the next, Owens saw off the opposition's short balls to motor to 35 before being caught going down the ground.
James Tyson (Westbury, WK)
The Shamrocks' middle-order rebuilt around their wicket-keeper, who compiled a patient knock en route to a win.
Joel Lloyd (Westbury)
Sitting equal third in The Examiner's player of the year award, Lloyd produced his best bowling performance of the season.
Oliver Wood (Westbury, captain)
Having impressed with back-to-back 50s leading into Saturday's game, Wood took the opportunity to shine with the ball.
Spencer Hayes (Mowbray)
Hayes' middle-order wickets of Ethan Clark, Marc Simonds and James Jennings gave Mowbray a chance at an unlikely victory.
James Storay (Mowbray)
Storay and fellow lower-order batter Sam Artis (22) boosted Mowbray's total before the left-arm quick was economical with the ball to earn his place in the team of the week.
Thomas Lewis (Riverside)
Lewis claimed the first four scalps of the Orions' order, putting the Blues in a dominant position.
