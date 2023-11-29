Council considers rejecting fire levy changes as ratepayers would be burned

Launceston councillors are set to add their voices to those opposing changes to the state's fire service levy.
A lack of community consultation and tight deadlines were given as the main reasons for the rejection by the City of Launceston council.
The council is also calling on the state government to do more for the ratepayers who will be left shouldering an increased burden.
The fire service levy is collected annually by councils statewide on behalf of the state government, with the amount dependent on property values.
In Launceston, 93 per cent of properties fall under the "urban" category and in 2023 owners paid a levy equal to 1.17 per cent of the property value while the remaining seven per cent were charged a 0.3 per cent rate.
This system is being overhauled, and the Tasmanian Government proposed two options - both of which are being "reconsidered" after strong backlash against the changes.
One option would charge a flat one per cent levy on all residential properties - forecast by the state government to be $180 on average.
Non-residential owners would be charged between 0.5 per cent and 3.2 per cent of their property value, with industrial sites paying the most followed by farmers and commercial owners.
The second option would raise the rate slightly for residential properties - from $5-$10 according to the council - but again charge a levy between 0.6 per cent and 3.4 per cent for non-residential properties.
In both cases, the council said the impact on commercial, industrial and farming properties would be "significant".
In a formal submission to the Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Services Felix Ellis - due to be tabled at the November 30 meeting - the council said both proposals were not supported.
This was due to a lack of community consultation, tight deadlines for feedback and "an overall lack of information provided in a timely manner".
The submission calls for a five-year period to ease property owners - particularly those subject to increased levies - into the new scheme, and an increase in the concession rate from 20 per cent and 30 per cent.
It also puts the onus on the state government to communicate better about the Fire Service Levy, to spare council staff from abuse.
"Clarity needs to be provided that it is a state government levy, collected by councils," the submission said.
The submission also urges further engagement with individual councils about changes to the legislation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.