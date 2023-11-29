The Examiner
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Council considers rejecting fire levy changes as ratepayers would be burned

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
November 30 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Launceston councillors are set to vote on a submission rejecting the proposed Fire Service Levy changes. File picture
City of Launceston councillors are set to vote on a submission rejecting the proposed Fire Service Levy changes. File picture

Launceston councillors are set to add their voices to those opposing changes to the state's fire service levy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.