Late-night search for missing Bridport man ends in tragedy

An hours-long search for an elderly man at Bridport has ended in tragedy.
Concerns for the 95-year-old man's welfare were raised late Tuesday, November 28, prompting a search on foot by Tasmania Police officers, who were assisted by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.
In an 8.35pm media statement, officers said the man's car had been found unoccupied near the Bridport Surf Lifesaving Club.
At the time, investigators said they believed the vehicle had been left there for several hours.
In a second statement, released shortly after 1am the following morning, police confirmed the man had been found dead at Bridport.
Investigations remained ongoing, investigators said a report would be prepared for the coroner.
Police gave their thoughts and condolences to the man's family and loved ones.
