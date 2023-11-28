Janie Finlay says Labor did not vote for Macquarie Point Stadium

Labor Bass MP Janie Finlay says Labor's vote in parliament to progress the Macquarie Point Stadium as a Project of State Significance (POSS) was not a vote for the stadium.
Ms Finlay was responding to claims from the state government that Labor's position on the stadium was "wishy-washy".
"So let's be really clear," Ms Finlay said.
"Labor's vote in the parliament wasn't a vote for the stadium.
"The Rockcliff government are masterful at recreating reality. The vote in the parliament was a vote for a process.
"We know this government project is woefully ill-considered, underdeveloped, and poorly thought out. Now, thanks to our vote, through an official process of scrutiny in the Tasmanian community, whether some support a stadium or not, it will be easy for voters to see without question how undercooked and underprepared this stadium plan is."
Minister for Stadia and Events Nic Street said Labor's stance showed it stood for nothing.
Mr Street said Ms Finlay was an eager participant in the POSS vote and had demonstrated she was more wishy-washy than Labor leader Rebecca White on the stadium issue.
Ms Finlay rubbished those claims.
"The opposition's been clear now for more than 18 months on our stadium position, " Ms Finlay said.
"We know, and Tasmanians know, that in the middle of the cost of living, a health a housing crisis, building a stadium at Macquarie Point is not the right priority for Tasmanians.
"We know that Tasmanians need so many things, like getting access to health care when they need it. Making sure that they can keep the roof over their head if they've got one or, you know, being supportive if they don't have housing at the moment.
"When the community are in crisis, and they're screaming out, they're physically in front of you crying out for support, with health, with housing, with the pressures of increased power prices, spending the amount of money this stadium will cost is not right.
"The community is sick of politicians bashing each other around with these things. Simply put, a Hobart stadium should not be the government's priority right now. Labor voting for the POSS will put on a platter for Tasmanians to see that it's not the right priority because all the information will be there for them to see."
