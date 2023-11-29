Appeal against contempt of court conviction and two month jail sentence

A 20-year-old man who kicked a lift door at the Launceston Magistrates Court causing it to become inoperable is appealing against the two month jail sentence he received.
Lonewolf Brent Shayne Mansell, of Invermay, was charged and found guilty by magistrate Evan Hughes of contempt of court after an appearance on September 6.
Court documents show Mansell was cited for wilfully misbehaving himself before the Magistrates Court and wilfully interrupted the proceedings by striking the lift doors to the secure area of the court, causing the lift to become inoperable.
The offence came after Mr Hughes declined Mansell's application for bail.
He was jailed for two months.
Mansell lodged an appeal in the Supreme Court of Tasmania on September 27.
The appeal was on three grounds.
Mansell will appear before Mr Hughes on Friday, December 1 on a series of charges including destroy property, breach of bail and breach of family violence order.
Crown prosecutor Felicity Radin told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that Mansell also faced an application from the Department of Community Corrections for a breach of a Community Correction Order handed down by Justice Gregory Geason.
On August 22, Mr Mansell walked free from the Supreme Court when an 18-month sentence for wounding in April 2021 and a six-month sentence for recklessly discharging a firearm was wholly suspended by Justice Geason for three years on the condition that he be of good behaviour.
However, he suspended the sentence on the condition that he be of good behaviour for three years and imposed the Correction order.
Ms Radin said Mansell had not engaged with the correction order because he was remanded in custody on August 24.
The breach application in the Supreme Court was adjourned until February 2, 2024.
