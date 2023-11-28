The Examiner
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Horror crash victim was nearly four times legal alcohol limit

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated November 28 2023 - 3:41pm, first published 3:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Photos on Mr Bennett's social media pages portray a family man and dog-lover. Source: Facebook
Photos on Mr Bennett's social media pages portray a family man and dog-lover. Source: Facebook

A Scottsdale man was fatigued and nearly four times the legal blood alcohol limit when he drove into a power pole last year, a coroner's investigation has concluded.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.