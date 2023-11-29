Council asking 'what do you want?' when it comes to parks and recreation

Think about the last time you went to the park.
Were there enough toilets, or was there enough space to sit and relax without other people intruding?
These are the sorts of questions City of Launceston council parks planner Matthew Jordan wants you to ask yourself as the council puts together a new Recreation and Open Space Strategy.
Mr Jordan said a lot of effort goes into managing more than 258 parks, reserves and conservation areas - including 61 play spaces - that span 15,580 hectares and are owned by the council.
He said the council needed to ensure that effort was in line with what the community wanted, and whether the level of facilities available at each park was appropriate.
"The reason behind needing a strategy for recreation and open space is the forming up the framework, giving direction to the decision-making that happens for these spaces," Mr Jordan said.
"It's incorporating all of the community sort of wants and needs in a setting that's appropriate for the area."
This isn't the first time the council has put together such a strategy, however the previous iteration was published in 2007.
Mr Jordan noted, "things had changed drastically" since and there were also changes on the horizon - some of which will be informed by community feedback.
"There'll potentially be some minor changes with what you see at the play spaces," Mr Jordan said.
"There'll be some direction given to future-proofing for things that we're forecasting now, like climate change, and accessibility as one of those things that's ever-evolving.
"Accessibility is important for inclusiveness. It's that connection that happens when you get all the community involved in connecting with the space."
Mayor Matthew Garwood said as the community were the ones who used the parks on a day-to-day basis it was important their voices were heard.
He said the council was offering incentives to encourage participation - namely tickets to Festivale and family passes to the Leisure and Aquatic Centre.
"As councillors we quite often get messages from the community saying, 'Hey, we were over here and in this part of the world we saw this. Is this something we would look at using or incorporating into Launceston?'," Cr Garwood said.
"This is absolutely the opportunity for those people to make those comments.
"We'll be really, fundamentally listening to the community that we represent as councillors and ensuring that we're not just going to do things and then say, 'here you go'.
"We're going to ask 'what do you want?'."
The survey can be accessed on the Tommorrow Together Launceston site at tomorrowtogetherlaunceston.com.au, and it closes on December 31.
Survey responses will then be used to help draft the Recreation and Open Space Strategy, which is due to be finalised by July 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.