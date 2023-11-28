The Examiner
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Tasmania Police Charity Trust set to cycle 500 kilometres for charity

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
November 28 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inspector Nick Clark previews the annual Tasmania Police Charity Trust Bike Ride. Picture by Rod Thompson
Inspector Nick Clark previews the annual Tasmania Police Charity Trust Bike Ride. Picture by Rod Thompson

The annual Tasmania Police Charity Trust Bike Ride is back; this time, cyclists are cycling 500 kilometres through Central Tasmania for a good cause.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering health and court reporting in Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.