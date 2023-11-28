Tasmania Police Charity Trust set to cycle 500 kilometres for charity

The annual Tasmania Police Charity Trust Bike Ride is back; this time, cyclists are cycling 500 kilometres through Central Tasmania for a good cause.
Tasmania Police Inspector Nick Clark said this year the trust would raise money for two charities, Muscular Dystrophy Tasmania and HeartKids Tasmania.
"The annual Tasmania Police Charity Trust Bike Ride is held over three days in late November or early December each year since 2007," Inspector Clark said.
"From Thursday to Saturday this week, we will be riding in the area around Great Lakes through to Cradle Mountain, covering 500 kilometres over three days."
Inspector Clark said the trust hopes to raise about $100,000 and has raised over $800,000 for various charities and organisations across Tasmania since the inaugural ride.
"The aim of the ride is to pedal these kilometres because it's important for charity," he said.
"We're here to support the people in our community.
"We're hoping to raise somewhere around $100,000, but that target could change.
"A bit of a committee gets together, and we decide which charities we haven't supported in the past or which ones we think need some help again."
Inspector Clark said the ride would be made up of police officers and members of the public, coming together to raise funds for worthy causes.
"Approximately 80 riders are taking part this year, round, about 30 to 35 of them are police and the rest of its members from the community who come along, enjoy the ride and more importantly, raise money for these important organisations," Inspector Clark said.
Tasmania Police Constable Richard Douglas, from Burnie, said members of the public are asked to be aware of the increased number of cyclists on the roads during the event.
"The cyclists will be riding on various country roads in the vicinity of Poatina, Deloraine, Miena, Sheffield, and Cradle Mountain over the three days," Constable Douglas said.
"The ride is fully supported with lead and tail vehicles to advise the public of the event, but it is anticipated there will be little impact on the public and minimal traffic delays."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.