The Examiner
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Massive energy bill a 'cautionary tale', Aurora says no systemic issue

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated November 28 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bev Catlin shows Labor MP Michelle O'Byrne her power bill records. Picture by Rod Thompson
Bev Catlin shows Labor MP Michelle O'Byrne her power bill records. Picture by Rod Thompson

Tamanians are being urged to check their energy bills after a Prospect couple found an unwelcome surprise on a recent payment notice.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help