'Forgotten' firearm lands man in hot water after police searched car

A man who pleaded guilty to a raft of charges, including illegally possessing a firearm, after a late-night search of his car has walked away from court with a fine.
Brendan Lee Charles Percey appeared at the Launceston Magistrates Court on eight charges including possessing a firearm to which a firearms licence may not be issued, possessing a loaded firearm in a vehicle in a public place, and possessing ammunition when not the holder of the appropriate firearm licence..
He pleaded guilty to these and minor drug possession charges on November 28.
Police prosecutor Ben Warren told the court the loaded, homemade .22 calibre pistol was found under the driver's seat of Percey's car during a search.
Mr Warren said police pulled Percey's blue BMW over on Charles Street at 11.45pm on June 11, 2023.
Police then searched the car and found the weapon, a single .22 calibre round in the centre console, a ziplock bag containing 0.21g of a white powder - believed at the time to be cocaine - and a 'Carbon by Charlie' straw with white powder on it.
Mr Warren said during an interview at Launceston Police Station, Percey said he didn't know why the gun was under the seat or why the bullet was in the centre console.
Percey admitted during the police interview the white powder was cocaine, and he took the drug through the straw.
While Percey was being questioned, police searched a Riverside home where Percey lived and Mr Warren said officers found small amounts of cannabis - something Percey also claimed ownership over.
Defence counsel Emily Hindle said Percey had separated from his long term partner and lost a close friend in the weeks prior to the incident and began using the drugs to help cope.
The defence said Percey was given the gun by a friend, "forgot" about it being in the vehicle and was not familiar with firearms, or the laws surrounding them.
"He didn't believe it was the same as having the real thing," Ms Hindle said.
Ms Hindle said the bullet had been "placed and forgotten" in the centre console, and Percey had "no criminal intentions" with the firearm and ammunition.
She said her client regretted not being "entirely upfront" with investigators, and his dishonesty was due to Percey finding the experience "confronting".
Ms Hindle said the drugs police found were for Percey's personal use but the man was sober and had abstained from substances, including alcohol, since June.
Magistrate Simon Brown said the firearms offences were "concerning" and Percey had made some "very immature choices".
Mr Brown said although there was evidence Percey had "thought the better" of the path he had started down, he needed to send a message to the community.
"I have to make it clear that this sort of thing is frowned upon," he said.
Mr Brown fined Percey $1200 across all charges.
