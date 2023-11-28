Council will consider sale at a loss to bring project to Brisbane Street

Mayor Matthew Garwood says that the City of Launceston would sell the former Birchalls' buildings at a $2 million loss to secure a private sector development of the site.
Councillor Garwood said a $2.092 million write-down to $7.1 million for 118-122 Brisbane Street and 124 Brisbane Street properties represented the price the council would consider selling the property.
He said the council expected to finalise an expressions of interest process for the Birchalls' buildings shortly.
Council purchased the properties in 2020 for $8.8 million when it was championing a $90 million Creative Precinct and bus interchange on the adjoining Birchalls car park site at 43 Paterson Street.
The company which sold the property to the council, Cimitiere Custodians, paid just $4.75 million in 2017 for the buildings when the Birchalls store closed.
In the 2022-23 annual report, the council said it had decided to dispose of the two buildings, resulting in the asset revaluation.
The Examiner understands the Birchalls buildings would be used as a thoroughfare between the Brisbane Mall and any Paterson Street car park development by Creative Property Holdings.
In August, CPH director Christopher Billing told the Examiner that: "CPH is progressing positively with the purchase of the Paterson Central Car Park. We will be making further announcements on the vision for the site in the coming months."
Councillor Garwood said the City of Launceston continued to act proactively on behalf of residents to realise a significant redevelopment of "this important CBD location'.
"Utilising a similar model to that employed in the successful redevelopment of the C.H. Smith site, the Council has worked with the private sector through a public Expressions of Interest process to seek suitable proposals for the property," he said.
"A successful redevelopment of this site will create new economic activity, new employment during construction and operation, attract visitation to our CBD, retain important public realm infrastructure for the community and encourage further private sector investment.
"The Council expects to finalise this process shortly.
"The write-down accounted for in the Annual Report represents only the price for which the council will consider selling the property in order to realise an appropriate private sector redevelopment of the site on behalf of the community.
"Should this eventuate, the write-down would be wholly recovered from the rates revenue for the property within six years, and the city would realise all the associated social, cultural and economic benefits from an employment generating redevelopment of this important CBD site."
The council did not respond to questions from the Examiner on how it decided to pay $8.8 million in 2020 or the process of deciding on an appropriate revaluation price in 2023.
