Man accused of bludgeoning victim over $300 claims self-defence

A man has claimed that he acted in self-defence when he bludgeoned his car passenger over the head with a car wheel lock in March last year.
Scott Cameron Parker has pleaded not guilty to aggravated armed robbery on the first day of his trial in the Supreme Court in Hobart.
In his opening statement, Mr Parker's defence counsel said Mr Parker met acquaintance Geoffrey Nichols early in the morning of March 11 last year at the Elwick Hotel.
When Mr Nichols went to leave for a trip to the service station, Mr Parker offered him a lift there in his car.
After initially refusing, Mr Nichols later accepted the lift.
"What is agreed is that they were in the car together and that there was an argument over money," Mr Parker's defence counsel told the court.
He said that Mr Parker did not dispute that he hit Mr Nichols with the steering wheel lock.
"What is disputed? The fundamental issue is why Mr Parker hit Mr Nichols with the steering wheel lock," he said.
"It is our contention that it was to prevent Mr Nichols from injuring Mr Parker."
Crown prosecutor Georgia Robinson said Mr Parker had targeted Mr Nichols, and that at all times he was an aggressor, not a victim.
"Mr Nichols did nothing to provoke Mr Parker - the state's case is that at all times, Mr Parker was the aggressor," the prosecutor said.
"Parker offered him a lift to the service station. He accepted and got into the front passenger seat, but the area that Parker drove to was dark and discrete, not the service station.
She said that Mr Nichols was looking down at his phone when he felt a movement and an impact on his head.
The prosecutor said Mr Nichols saw Mr Parker put away what he thought was a hammer and pull out a knife, threatening his passenger with it and demanding his money.
"Mr Nichols handed Mr Parker most of the cash he had, and when Parker took the cash, he saw an opportunity to escape the car," she said.
He hid in a car park, and later went to Glenorchy Police Station to report the incident, she said.
He was taken to hospital and received staples for his head injury.
The prosecutor said Mr Nichols suffers from post-traumatic stress as a result of the experience.
Earlier, Justice Helen Wood remanded Mr Parker in custody for the duration of the trial, after he did not appear for the previous trial start on November 18.
A warrant was issued and he was arrested in November 24.
The trial continues on Wednesday.
