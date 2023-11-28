Review of sex abuse allegations against former cop to be extended

Members of Tasmania Police and the broader public will now have until the end of the year to come forward with information about alleged former paedophile police officer Paul Reynolds.
An independent review was established after this year's Commission of Inquiry into child sexual abuse in Tasmanian schools, hospitals and justice environments after it questioned how the police force dealt with allegations against Senior Sergeant Reynolds.
It found there were failings in the initial investigation into allegations of child sexual abuse and noted these allegations had been known when a guard of honour formed in central Launceston as part of his funeral in 2018, which had been attended by hundreds of people.
Though she was not in the role at the time of the funeral, Police Commissioner Donna Adams has since said the decision to hold a police funeral was wrong and regrettable.
Former war crimes prosecutor and Tasmanian barrister, Regina Weiss, has been selected to conduct a review into historical complaints against Senior Sergeant Reynolds and how those complaints were handled.
Submissions to the review were set to close on November 30, but have been extended until December 31.
Ms Weiss said this would allow as many people as possible to make submissions, which could be made anonymously.
"There has been a significant uptake since the call for submissions opened on 12 October, covering a time period of more than 30 years," she said.
"People with information, including those who have experienced or observed grooming and/or sexual abuse by Paul Reynolds or other Tasmania Police personnel, are encouraged to continue coming forward.
"I would also like to thank those who have already participated to date for their courage and candour in doing
"Anyone who wishes to be heard, will be heard."
Ms Weiss said private sessions with participants commenced in October and would continue throughout December and into the new year.
An interim progress report of the review will be submitted to Ms Adams by the end of January 2024.
Anyone who wishes to make a written submission or register interest in a private session should email submissions@weissindependentreview.tas.gov.au.
