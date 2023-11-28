The Examiner
Review of sex abuse allegations against former cop to be extended

By Matt Maloney
November 28 2023 - 1:47pm
Tasmania Police were aware of child sexual abuse allegations against Senior Sergeant Paul Reynolds when a police funeral was held for him in 2018.
Members of Tasmania Police and the broader public will now have until the end of the year to come forward with information about alleged former paedophile police officer Paul Reynolds.

