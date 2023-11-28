Going bushwalking this summer? 'Be prepared' should be your mantra

Ensure you're prepared with appropriate equipment - take a map and torch, clothing and footwear to suit any conditions, regardless of the season take a waterproof jacket; adequate food and water, first aid kit.

Research your intended trip - ensure the trip is within your abilities and fitness level, and you have a route plan, map and check the expected weather forecast.

Let someone know before you go - ensure someone knows your route and expected return time.

Always carry a fully charged mobile phone and consider a portable charger to extend battery life. Batteries do not last as long when cold and mobile navigation apps deplete batteries quicker than other apps.

Carry a Personal Locator Beacon but be aware that they are a one-way communication device.