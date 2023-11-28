Going bushwalking this summer? 'Be prepared' should be your mantra

Do you know what to do if your bushwalk goes awry?
Even something as simple as bringing the right jacket can be the difference between according to Parks and Wildlife Service program coordinator Ben Clark.
Mr Clark said Tasmania's alpine regions offered some of the best scenery in the world but that came at the cost of weather conditions which could change suddenly and imperil unprepared hikers.
"Simply carrying an extra layer of windproof fleece and a waterproof jacket can make all the difference to a walker when they're in those locations," he said.
"It can make a big difference if if you're out on, say, a full day walk and you've forgotten to pack that rainproof jacket then find yourself caught out by a sudden storm.
"You're going to have a very tough time for the rest of that walk and potentially start to feel some of the impacts of hypothermia."
Senior Constable Callum Herbert from Tasmania Police's search and rescue unit said crews had been called to several incidents in areas managed by the PWS in recent months.
He said the reasons for the emergency callouts were varied, but the precautions most people could take remained the same.
"These jobs have ranged from broken ankles, twisted knees, some wrist injuries," Senior Constable Herbert said.
"We've also had, concerningly, a few lost people in the bushland around the south of the state and throughout the state.
"The recommendation of Tasmania Police and the Parks and Wildlife Service is that when entering into the bush, especially over the summer, or anytime is to be prepared."
Preparations include notifying friends and family of your planned route and return time, carrying a map, mobile phone, torch and first aid kit, and a personal locator beacon.
Mr Clark said the PWS maintained a team of wilderness rangers that are deployed on remote trails to ensure hikers reached their destinations safely.
He said these rangers had noticed a trend in the sorts of people that were being caught unprepared, and urged all hikers to make sure they had adequate equipment.
"Something that the wilderness rangers have noticed in the past two seasons is that with the rise of ultralight bushwalking, a lot of hikers are taking liberties with the amount of equipment and also the food that they're taking," Mr Clark said.
"They'll head out on what would typically be a five or six day walk expecting to do it in four days and not packing food for fifth or sixth day.
"If they get caught out by poor weather, they can often be in a situation where they're really putting themselves in danger of getting back to the trailhead safely."
The Tasmania Police Service and the Parks and Wildlife Service urge hikers to take the following steps to prepare:
A checklist of recommended gear is also available at parks.tas.gov.au/safety-in-parks.
