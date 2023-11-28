Meander Valley councillor Ben Dudman to run for seat of Lyons

Meander Valley councillor Ben Dudman will run for the seat of Lyons for Labor at the next state election.
The parliamentary hopeful said the decision was made after spending time at the coalface of his local community as councillor.
"Too many people are facing homelessness, too many people can't pay their power bill or put food on the table," Cr Dudman said.
"My community deserves better from their state government and that's why I'm putting myself forward to ensure that happens."
He said as a younger person, he understood firsthand the pressures that all Tasmanians were facing, especially young people in trying to find housing, get a secure job and keep their head above water.
"I think it's important that we have renewal and a fresh face - Lyons is certainly in need of that and that's what I'm offering," Cr Dudman said.
It will be his first time running for a seat in parliament.
Lyons is split with two Liberals, two Labor and Liberal-turned-Independent John Tucker.
Labor leader Rebecca White and Liberal MHA Mark Shelton have held a seat in Lyons since 2010, while Liberal MHA Guy Barnett has represented the electorate since 2014.
Labor MHA Jen Butler was elected in 2018 and Mr Tucker was elected in 2019 on a recount.
Cr Dudman said all seats would be up for grabs at the next election.
"Given the turmoil in the state government at the moment, an election really could be called any day," he said.
"And probably should given the government is no longer able to govern itself.
"Our [Labor] candidates, myself included, will be hitting the doors and talking to people in the community as soon as I can."
Cr Dudman said he would continue working in his capacity as a councillor until an election was called. He said at that time, he would take unpaid leave as councillor.
Tasmanian Labor has indicated it would announce its candidates for the next election this weekend.
An election is not due until mid-2025.
