Furneaux Restaurant punches above its weight to claim national title

A small team at St Helen's Furneaux Restaurant successfully went head-to-head with heavyweights to reign supreme at the Australian Hotels Association National Awards.
In a category containing Hobart's Ogee and Bar Wa Izakaya, Furneaux Restaurant took out the Best Restaurant - Regional Crown at the national event held on November 27.
Jonathan Wong and Stefaan Codron are the owner/operators behind the venue's success.
"It means a whole, tremendous lot for us to have won," Mr Wong said.
"It's a very tough time at the moment felt across industries.
"This year our competition was very, very stiff up against eight others.
"We weren't giving too much hope to winning, with Tasmania's best metro in Hobart also classified as regional."
With a small team and limited funds at their disposal, he said the win was a surprise.
The pair have had the restaurant for the past five and a half years and Mr Wong said they continued to try everything to break the seasonal cycle myth of relying on summer visitors.
"Winter here is extremely brutal," he said.
"But fortunately the team is small ... last year when Stefaan was away for 12 months and I was living by myself we had a total of three staff, and four when it was busy.
"It's a great achievement for the team."
The owners, who are also chefs, take the time to meet and greet customers every night, he said.
"Our message is that it's a very tough time right now, and it's not easy to make things happen but don't give up the passion ... or hope for hospitality in general," Mr Wong said.
It wasn't the only success for Tasmania, with Launceston's Cataract on Paterson winning Best Marketed Hotel - General Division.
Additionally, Hobart's The Old Woolstore and Tasmanian Wild Seafood Adventures each picked up gongs.
Tasmanian Hospitality Association chief executive Steve Old said the success confirmed our state's hospitality offerings and establishments were among the best in the country.
"To have three of the eight finalists in the Best Restaurant - Regional category is a true testament to the world class businesses in Tasmania and Furneaux, led superbly by Stefaan Codron, has again proved its class," Mr Old said.
"There are some true heavyweight venues across Australia whose reputations speak for themselves and it is great to see our businesses can stand shoulder to shoulder with them. It is the reason the state is viewed as a highly desirable destination."
