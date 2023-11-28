'Party atmosphere': Why Prospect pair volunteer at Christmas lunch

Peter and Kathy Rittman are four years into a new Christmas tradition.
Married for 43 years next week, the Prospect couple have spent their past four Christmases volunteering at the city's annual community lunch.
A crowd of up to 500 is expected at this year's lunch and the couple say there's nowhere they'd rather be.
"It's a party atmosphere, people come to have fun," Mr Rittman said.
"A lot of it is people who probably don't get a great deal of fun in their circle - they're unemployed or living rough.
"But they get to mix with people other than their normal circle of friends or the government departments they talk to, and it gets them to create a whole new network of friends and be part of a bigger community. It's lovely to be a part of that."
Every Christmas lunch looks a little different for the Rittmans.
Some years they've helped facilitate games for children, others they've served as table hosts or been 'Santa's little helpers'.
Most importantly, they've made great new friends.
"The first year I became really good friends with a family - a mum, dad and little boy probably about 12-18 months old - and I hosted them at my table," Mrs Rittman said.
"I told them I volunteered at the City Mission Prospect so one day [the] dad came in looking for me and he was so pleased that I happened to be in on that day he gave me the biggest cuddle.
"Every year they come I'm one of the first people they go looking for. It's a bond we've formed and I'm hoping to see them again this year."
Organisers are looking for more volunteers to help at this year's event.
Mr Rittman encouraged anyone who wanted to participate in a fun community event to consider helping out.
"It's a really rewarding day," he said.
"We just tell our kids - they're all grown up now with kids of their own - we just say our Christmas is on Boxing Day or whatever.
"They're happy with that because they know we're out doing something beneficial."
The Launceston City Community Christmas event is run by five Launceston charities, and is held at the Door of Hope.
To register as a guest or a volunteer, visit launcestoncommunitychristmas.wordpress.com
