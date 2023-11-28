Launceston celebrates its most dedicated and long running retail worker

For the past four decades, Steve Walker has been a mainstay of the Launceston retail scene.
Back in November 1983, Mr Walker began his journey at Launceston Sport and Surf at only 15-years-old.
Over the years, Mr Walker has met people from all walks of life - some customers have brought their children and even grandchildren into the shop.
"If I had my time again, I wouldn't change a thing," Mr Walker said.
"I know my story is pretty rare nowadays ... many people change jobs like they change underwear.
"But this job is all I've ever wanted to do, and it's afforded me many opportunities."
Mr Walker said the key to his long and successful career, and possibly the key to providing great customer service, were the "four P's".
"I was taught by some amazing people, some legends in the industry," he said.
"The biggest challenge for retail is to deliver consistent customer service.
"So at an early age, I began to live by the four P's: People first, Patience, Product knowledge, and Professionalism.
"It's helped to keep me grounded."
Even after 40 years in the business, Mr Walker said he never gets bored as there is always lots of variety, as different people come through the front door each and every day.
"Every day, someone different comes into the shop," he said.
"I never know who's going to come through that door. So I get more variety every day like that, too.
"I'm pretty simple with stuff like that. It's those basic things that I'm satisfied with."
Mr Walker said he always ensures he treats each and every customer with courtesy and respect and uses his knowledge to help them.
Over time, Mr Walker's approach to customer service led to many long-term customers and even some good friends.
"I love my job; the people I've met, the customers, and the other workers," Mr Walker said.
"They have all left a lasting impact on me.
"And I hope I have left a legacy here, or even in the lives of people I have interacted with."
Mr Walker said he has loved being a part of a family-owned business over the years.
Launceston Sport and Surf, formerly the Launceston Sports Centre, was first owned and operated by Geoff and Felicity Foot until 2003.
From 2002 until 2022, Martin and Kathryn Fox managed the business until Amanda Gutwein-Burke and her family took the reins.
"I am where I am today because of all the people who came before me," Mr Walker said.
"I've worked with some icons of not just retail but also Tasmania.
"The original owners were just trailblazers in retail environments.
"They gave me a skill set. And they taught me about everything."
Mr Walker said during his journey, the nature of retail in the city had changed and developed.
"I sort of say to people, the more things change, the more they stay the same," he said.
"But customer service is still the number one thing in retail, especially in a place like Launceston, it is important.
"People's shopping habits have certainly changed because now they are time poor.
"But I am a little bit biased; I am always going to go back to a brick-and-mortar store. I mean, can you imagine Melbourne or Sydney without shops?"
When Mr Walker first started, he said there was no such thing as the internet, social media, mobile phones, or even online banking.
"Retail shopping has been through many changes, and customers today are much better informed about the products they want to buy than they were when I first started out," Mr Walker said.
"Customers are now doing their own research online before coming in to the shop, and in many cases that's a real benefit.
"However, at other times you might need to use your product knowledge and have the tact and skill to be able to point them in the right direction as looking at a shoe, a shirt or a wetsuit or surfboard online might create the wrong idea about what product might be in the customers best interest."
Despite the ups and downs that come with working in retail, Mr Walker said he is grateful for his experience.
"I know I have a unique story, and I'm very proud of that," he said.
"When I first started out, I'm not sure I had any idea I'd be around 40 years later ... but I never thought I'd work anywhere other than a sports store.
"I just tried to be the best version of myself I can be every day and surround myself at work and in life with good people.
