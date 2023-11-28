The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tassie's dogs behave best despite national spike in attacks on posties

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated November 28 2023 - 2:58pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia Post is experiencing an alarming rise in posties being attacked, harassed or chased by dogs. Picture by Australia Post
Australia Post is experiencing an alarming rise in posties being attacked, harassed or chased by dogs. Picture by Australia Post

Australia's posties perhaps feel safest in Tasmania following statistics showing they are least likely to be attacked, harassed or chased by dogs than elsewhere.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.