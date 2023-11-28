Tassie's dogs behave best despite national spike in attacks on posties

Australia's posties perhaps feel safest in Tasmania following statistics showing they are least likely to be attacked, harassed or chased by dogs than elsewhere.
Nationally, Australia Post has seen a spike in dog-related incidents with an average of 7.5 recorded each day since July this year.
The worst states for postal workers is Queensland and New South Wales with more than 300 incidents between July and November 9.
Meanwhile, Tasmania has the least with five recorded over the same period.
With Christmas approaching, Australia Post is making a plea for dog owners to help protect their posties during their busiest period.
Australia Post general manager safety and wellbeing Rod Maule said dog owners could take simple steps to keep posties safe.
"Our team of posties are working hard delivering to our customers in all parts of the nation, however we need the support of dog owners to keep their dog secure and our posties safe," Mr Maule said.
"We see a lot of incidents occur at the front door as our posties try to deliver packages with dogs racing out from behind their owners.
"It takes just a second to secure your dog in another room, and it makes the world of difference to our team members."
Animal behaviour veterinarian Tracey Henderson said Christmas was a time people's front gates and doors became busier with deliveries, service providers and the arrival of guests.
Dr Henderson said the environmental changes generated heightened feelings of fear, anxiety and stress which could trigger an increased risk of aggression, bites and attacks.
"Even dogs that are ordinarily calm, friendly or welcoming can show uncharacteristically protective or aggressive behaviours when experiencing prolonged periods of stress," Dr Henderson said.
"At this time of the year, I encourage people entering properties where there are both known and unknown dogs, to take additional care and be mindful of early warning signs that a dog might be fearful, anxious, or stressed which could pose a greater risk of a bite or attack."
Number of dog-related incidents between July to November 9, 2023 per state:
