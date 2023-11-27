The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Council to take $2m loss on buildings

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
November 27 2023 - 5:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The former Birchalls shopfront in 2017
The former Birchalls shopfront in 2017

The City of Launceston is predicting that it will take a $2 million loss of ratepayers' funds if or when it sells two properties it bought in 2020.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.