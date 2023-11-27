Council to take $2m loss on buildings

The City of Launceston is predicting that it will take a $2 million loss of ratepayers' funds if or when it sells two properties it bought in 2020.
In February 2020 council paid $8.8 million for the former Birchalls shop and the next door building at 124 Brisbane street.
The purchase came at a time when the council was backing a $90 million Creative Precinct on the site of the adjoining Birchalls car park at 43 Paterson St to be developed by Creative Property Holdings.
Council was a strong advocate for a bus parking station at the Birchalls car park.
The two properties were sold by Cimitiere Custodians Pty Ltd to the council for $4.75 million in 2016.
However in the 2022-23 annual report under assets held for sale the council indicates it is expecting a $2.092 million haircut on the two properties - down from a carrying value of $9.2 million to $7.1 million.
"In 2022-23 Council has made the decision to dispose of Council owned land and buildings at 118-122 and 124 Brisbane street," the report says.
"This decision has resulted in a decrease in fair value of these assets of $2,092,313 and has necessitated an asset revaluation decrease which has been offset against the existing revaluation reserve for the asset class.
"This revaluation decrease forms part of the 'Net asset Revaluation Increment/(decrement" value reported on the State of Comprehensive Income."
The Lands Titles office records show that Launceston City Council is still the owner of the properties.
Creative Property Holdings have paid a deposit of $1 million on a negotiated price of $20 million for the Birchalls car park.
Settlement of the remaining $18.5 million is expected in February.
In August Creative Property Holdings director Christopher Billing told the Examiner:" CPH is progressing positively with the purchase of the Paterson Central Car Park. We will be making further announcements on the vision for the site in coming months."
The City of Launceston council said it would provide more detail on the process of revaluation on Tuesday morning.
The council's general manager Michael Stretton recently announced his resignation and intention to take a job in Hobart.
Birchalls closed its doors after 173 years of trading in February 2017.
