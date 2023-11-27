The Examiner
Monday, 27 November 2023
Council writes off $2 million on Birchalls buildings investment

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated November 27 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 4:43pm
The former Birchalls shopfront in 2017
The City of Launceston is predicting that it will take a $2 million loss of ratepayer's funds if or when it sells two properties it bought in 2020.

