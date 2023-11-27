The Examiner
Carpenters childcare cubby donation puts smiles on faces

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
November 27 2023 - 5:30pm
Fourth year apprentices Patrick Neville and Aaron Danzinger of Vos group apprentices install a cubby house at Thrive Group Child Care & Early Learning Amy. Picture by Rod Thompson
Fourth year apprentices Patrick Neville and Aaron Danzinger of Vos group apprentices install a cubby house at Thrive Group Child Care & Early Learning Amy. Picture by Rod Thompson

A group of carpentry apprentices have donated a special gift of two cubby houses built during their training to a local childcare centre this week.

