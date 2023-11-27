Carpenters childcare cubby donation puts smiles on faces

A group of carpentry apprentices have donated a special gift of two cubby houses built during their training to a local childcare centre this week.
Vos Group North and North-West apprentices spent three days building the cubbies donated to Thrive Group Child Care & Early Learning Centre in Launceston on Monday.
More than 20 carpentry students contributed to the project, which was "about giving back to the community that gives so much to us."
"Generally, whatever we build during the apprenticeships, we pull apart," said Brendan Turner, Vos' workshop manager.
"But last Christmas, I built my granddaughter a cubby house and thought, what a great concept to have the boys build something that they could actually donate.
"And, if you could just see the enjoyment they had when they were building them, you'd know how much it means to them - they had an absolute ball."
Much of the material for the play houses was donated by a local Mitre 10, while delivery was assisted through a crane donation from Cranes Combined.
The cubbies cover almost all bases of skills for an apprentice carpenter to succeed in their trade, like cladding, doors, windows, roofing and framework.
"It's a kind of perfect project where we're upskilling these apprentices, giving them purpose and making a positive impact in the community," said Brent Wilcox, Vos Group North's business manager.
The Thrive Group Child Care & Early Learning in Newstead - formerly Northern Children's Network - was ecstatic to receive a donation of this kind according to its chief executive officer Ed Beswick.
"The kids today will turn up and see this brand new cubby house and I'm sure it will put an enormous smile on their faces," Mr Beswick said.
"And it's also brilliant to have this end-to-end project from the local community where we have a story behind our cubby where local trainees helped these local children have a bit of fun."
Vos Group apprentice Patrick Neville, who is in his final year studying the trade before qualifying and installed the cubby, said donating it was a "massive reward for effort".
"I had a cubby when I was a kid and I remember how much fun it was," Mr Neville said.
"I've been lucky enough to work on some great jobs for this apprenticeship, but this, even if it's small, it's a big deal.
"Helping out the community and people is another reason I became a carpenter."
