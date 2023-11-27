The role businesses have to get more electric vehicles on our roads

Businesses making the switch to electric vehicles would accelerate the transition away from petrol cars, says a company working on making it happen.
Amped Consulting principal consultant Andrea Persico provides advice on fleet transitions to make the switch to EVs.
She said fleets transitioning to electric would fast-track the number of secondhand vehicles on the market.
"Because fleet vehicles are generally owned for between two-to-five years before they're resold," Mrs Persico.
"So that's really the fastest way we can get a lot of vehicles on the streets and then into a secondhand car market.
"That creates other opportunities and other challenges as well."
The year 2030 has been targeted for the Tasmanian government's fleet to be switched to electric, which Mrs Persico said was a good target for other businesses to follow.
"Ideally, all fleets should be transitioning vehicles as they come up for replacement," she said.
"They need to be putting up, and something very important for fleets is that they need to be planning their charging before they're purchasing a vehicle.
"And they need to be training their staff.
"Purchasing vehicles is the easy part, but it gets very complicated if you've got the car sitting there and you don't know how to chare it or staff are not confident using it."
Charging, fire safety and whether electric vehicles are just a fad are all myths surrounding the technology.
While driving an EV was "quite simple", Mrs Persico said it was different and people feared the change.
"There needs to be education for fleet vehicle users, as well as fleet managers and a lot of money and thought needs to go into charging the cars as well," she said.
Generally, any power point can be used to charge the vehicles.
Mrs Persico knows from the experience of owning an EV for the past three years.
"My five-year-old can plug it in for me. If I have to get in a petrol car and go and fill up a petrol car, it's really a very strange experience," she said.
"It really is just a matter of habit."
The Tasmanian government has chipped in to help build fast chargers statewide across two grant program rollouts.
On fire safety, Mrs Persico said EVs were 10 times less likely to catch on fire than a petrol vehicle.
While a battery is safer, an EV fire is different from fuel, which required more training for first responders to learn how to manage a battery fire, she said.
Ideas a transition to electric is a "fad" is simply untrue, Mrs Persico said.
She said other nations such as Norway and China were well on the road to switching over.
"There's definitely a lot of work in front of us, but it is being done in other jurisdictions so if you can kind of copy the homework of other countries who are further ahead," she said.
The clock is ticking down on the federal government's promise to pass a low to bring more low-emission vehicle to Australia.
At the launch of the National Electric Vehicle Strategy in April, the Commonwealth promised to introduce a standard with draft legislation expected by the end of the year, however the timeline appears unlikely.
Rather than subsidising incentives for private car purchases, Mrs Persico said the priority for public fund spending should go towards public transport and encouraging active transport.
"There are some great studies internationally - say France, they have an e-bikes for clunkers scheme where by the government will give you an electric bike or scooter if you're trading in an old vehicle," Mrs Persico said.
Other ways considerations would be to increase cycleways and make city centres a bit less convenient by car, she said.
Earlier this month, the Tasmanian government introduced e-transport initiatives, including rebates on the purchase of e-mobility devices.
