Tasmania's baby drought underscores challenges faced by new mothers

Tasmania's birth rate is near historic lows and there are signs it will fall further unless more can be done to support new mothers.
The baby drought is noticeable across the country, but Tasmania has seen the most significant decrease in birth rate in the past year.
The latest Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) data shows the state's birth rate fell by 8.8 per cent from 2021 to 2022.
According to the latest report by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW), the fertility rate in Tasmania slumped to 1.49 in 2022, a fraction of the 2.1 "replacement level" rate needed for a stable population, not including migration.
The national average is 1.63 births per woman.
An array of personal factors have always affected decisions about childbearing including education, career and financial circumstances.
Economic conditions, especially labour market stability, play a role as do social norms and expectations.
But many unique contemporary challenges underpin the current climate in Tasmania: high housing costs, falling real wages, insecure work, and student debt have all made the decision to have kids more challenging.
Demographer Lisa Denny said it was likely housing availability and affordability were substantially contributing to the decline in birth rate.
"This has concerning implications for the state at a time when we have severe skill shortages in key service delivery areas such as health and education as well as housing construction," Dr Denny said.
"Insecure housing can also contribute to people delaying having children, which can have long-lasting effects on the birth rate."
In Tasmania, 45.2 per cent of women who gave birth were considered to be in the lowest SEIFA score.
SEIFA, also known as the Socioeconomic Indexes for Areas, is a product that summarises the relative socioeconomic characteristics of Australian communities and was created by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
The lower the SEIFA score, the more disadvantaged the woman is.
The report also found mothers under 35 years in Tasmania are increasingly rare - the 2021 census revealed nearly half the state's women aged 30 to 34 have never had a child.
Despite this, the AIHW report found that the highest proportion of mothers were aged between 30 and 34 at more than one-third, or 34.9 per cent of all mothers.
Coincidentally, the proportion of teenage mothers (those aged under 20) has decreased over time at 1.8 per cent of all mothers.
