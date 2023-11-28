Investing in the health of the Tamar Estuary with the River Health Action Plan

TasWater is investing in the health of one of Northern Tasmania's iconic waterways for future generations, with extensive progress made on the Tamar Estuary River Health Action Plan (TERHAP) during 2022-23.
This project is one of many which form part of our $209.2 million capital investment across the state during the last financial year.
It features in our new 2022-23 Annual Report, which marks 10 years of delivering trusted water and sewage services to Tasmanians and highlights our achievements of the past 12 months.
Across the year, the TERHAP project saw work completed on the St John Street Rising Main pipeline upgrade and the new Margaret Street Sewage Pump Station diversion chamber, reducing overflows into the kanamaluka/Tamar estuary.
A total of $129.2 million is being invested by the Australian and Tasmanian Governments, TasWater and City of Launceston to implement the key actions in the plan.
More recently, work has begun on the construction of a three-kilometre, one-metre diameter pipeline that will travel 40 metres under the riverbed of the estuary.
Importantly, 100 per cent of our customers across the state had access to safe drinking water throughout the year.
We have gone beyond the core business of delivering water and sewage services by also contributing to more vibrant, liveable communities.
Described by the Australian Silo Art Trail as "a visually stunning masterpiece," the revitalised Avoca Reservoir is now a point of pride and interest, and we are committed to rolling our mural program out to other assets in the coming year.
Looking ahead, we know the cost of living is taking its toll on many Tasmanians, and we are proud to have capped price increases for the next two years at a modest 3.5 per cent.
Our price increases have been well below the consumer price index for the last two years as well.
We will invest a record $1.5 billion in capital works in the next five years to ensure we have the infrastructure needed for a growing Tasmania.
Starting early next year, we will be reaching out to our customers to better understand their experiences, expectations and needs for customer service and supply of water and sewerage services into the future.
Read the full 2022-23 Annual Report at www.taswater.com.au/about-us/annual-reports
George Theo is the Chief Executive Officer of TasWater
