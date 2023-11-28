The Examiner
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Investing in the health of the Tamar Estuary with the River Health Action Plan

By George Theo
November 28 2023 - 2:42pm
TasWater is investing in the health of one of Northern Tasmania's iconic waterways for future generations, with extensive progress made on the Tamar Estuary River Health Action Plan (TERHAP) during 2022-23.

