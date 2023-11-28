Hydro pledges more openness on involvement on overseas projects

Hydro Tasmania has pledged to review transparency surrounding its overseas projects following criticism of the company's previous involvement in countries with poor human rights records.
Speaking at a parliamentary government business scrutiny committee hearing last week, chairman Richard Bolt said the company will improve reporting practices on the projects its energy consulting subsidiary Entura undertakes.
Mr Bolt was responding to a question from Greens leader Dr Rosalie Woodruff who asked why some of its overseas projects were not listed in its annual report.
Hydro chief executive Ian Brooksbank said the omissions were not about a lack of transparency.
"We disclose our operations through our annual report and on our website, there may be times where it is not quite up to date, but that is not for any other reason than an operational manner," he said.
"We can't list everything all the time."
Hydro has faced heavy criticism in recent years after documents revealed that Entura agreed to work on a Ugandan hydropower project despite concerns about corruption, worker safety and ongoing legal disputes.
The Hydro subsidiary was contracted by Power China to advise on construction of the Karuma hydropower project in Northern Uganda in March 2017.
Later during the project, a worker died in a shooting incident.
In parliament last week, Dr Woodruff asked how Hydro would change its reporting and risk assessment processes to ensure Entura did not become embroiled in another high-risk project.
Mr Bolt said: "We will have a look at what we should be reporting on questions such as the auditing of practices that are clearly of interest."
Mr Brooksbank said the company's processes in vetting overseas projects are guided by Hydro Tasmania's code of conduct, sustainability principles, and by the modern slavery statements in the group's environmental policy.
"Are you confident then that every international project that Entura is working on has no risks of human rights abuses or environmental justice issues or workers' rights issues?"
"From the perspective of the board, Dr Woodruff, I'm very confident that Entura well understands its obligations," Mr Bolt said.
He pointed out that the projects that Entura advises on were "largely directed towards sustainability objectives".
"We have very rigorous vetting procedures and very conscious decisions are made on these questions," he said.
Entura is presently working in Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, the Philippines, New Zealand, Tonga, the Cook Islands, Micronesia, Samoa, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam, he said.
It also has an office in India, while the office and presence in South Africa is being wound down.
