Modified shipping containers from Launceston making waves globally

It might look like a simple shipping container from the outside, but inside is an innovative, global first in maritime simulation.
Launceston company Pivot Maritime International used the COVID-19 pandemic to iron out the idea, starting with a 20 foot prototype.
Now at the next stage, the maritime simulator is in two 40 foot containers that provides a one-to-one scale of an actual ship.
"No one's ever done this before," Pivot Maritime managing director Jeff Hawkins said.
"When you walk into the simulated bridge, it's identical to the actual vessel. There's no difference and that's what makes it very unique."
He said by using a shipping container it was easy to transport and didn't require a building, but could still provide immersive experiences.
"When experienced mariners come into the simulator, their first impression is - they say 'wow' because they feel like they're in the actual bridge rather than two containers," he said.
The sound, lighting and vibration all enhance the experience to feel like a real-life naval activity.
On November 26, Pivot Maritime sent two state-of-the-art simulators northward to the Royal Australian naval base in Darwin.
There the ContainerSims will find a permanent home to play a vital role in naval training processes.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff presided over the ribbon-cutting ceremony at Legana to farewell the simulators.
He said they were the "classic example" of Tasmanian companies and their invention, innovation, ingenuity and finding ways to solve problems.
Dr Hawkin said it was a special moment for the company.
"These larger sims have attracted a lot of interest and it was really a COVID experience that started this off for us," he said.
"We also do the smaller systems as well ... so we also put lots of simulators on the bridge of the ship and it's a great way to train people because you can watch somebody very experienced drive the ship and do difficult manoeuvres.
"While you're watching them, you can be doing the same thing on the simulator and see if you can match their skills."
It's only the start, already building some simulators for New Zealand, while in negotiations with the USA and UK, Dr Hawkin confirmed.
He said similarly large simulators took 10 years to build purpose-built buildings for, while Pivot Maritime's ContainerSims took three months to manufacture.
Dr Hawkin said they had targetted building these simulators for the military because that's where the equipment was needed.
"In the simulator, you look at how to get people to peak performance and that's what the simulator is trying to do, to increase people's capability," he said.
The proudly Tasmanian company also has a new simulation for the new Spirit of Tasmania, he said.
"We're just doing trials of simulating them to get them in and out of Devonport," Dr Hawkin said.
He said they worked hard to make sure Tasmania's identity was part of the ContainerSims with around 15 suppliers from around the state used and a piece of Tasmanian wood in every system they make.
