Pressure for racing industry participant safety to be scrutinised

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated November 27 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 4:05pm
A Tasmanian tribunal recently found one of the state's top horse trainers, Ben Yole, does not have workers compensation insurance.
Labor says an inquiry needs to be held into racing participant safety in Tasmania after a horse float crashed in the state's North earlier this year, which inflicted injuries on five people and killed four horses.

