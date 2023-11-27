Pressure for racing industry participant safety to be scrutinised

Labor says an inquiry needs to be held into racing participant safety in Tasmania after a horse float crashed in the state's North earlier this year, which inflicted injuries on five people and killed four horses.
Workers from trainer, Ben Yole's stables at Sidmouth, were travelling back from a late-night race meet in Hobart in the early hours on January 30, having completed a 20-hour working day, when they were involved in a road crash at Rowella.
In October, a Tasmanian tribunal found that Mr Yole did not have workers' compensation insurance coverage when considering an application from one of the workers to receive compensation while he was off work.
It was revealed in government business enterprise hearings recently that a Tasmanian police officer who attended the crash scene wrote to Tasracing chief executive Andrew Jenkins days later to ask if the racing body had a policy on worker fatigue.
Mr Jenkins subsequently contacted a more senior member of the police force about the letter and was told the officer was no longer working on the case.
Lily Blundstone, The 21-year-old driver of the utility which was towing the horse float, is facing charges in court for two counts of causing grievous bodily harm, a count of drive without due care and attention, a count of driver failing to ensure passenger wear seatbelt and a count of towing a trailer without brakes.
Labor's racing spokesman Dean Winter has contacted a legislative council committee, chaired by Murchison independent MLC Ruth Forrest, to ask for it to hold a short inquiry into the safety of the racing industry's 1500 participants.
He said it was a breach of license conditions and potentially the law for a trainer to operate without workers compensation insurance.
Mr Winter said when Worksafe contacted Tasracing to request a copy of its fatigue management policy, it was found no policy existed.
"We need to have the right workers' compensation insurance, we need to have the right safety standards, and we need to have a fatigue management policy at Tasracing," he said.
Government minister Roger Jaensch said proposed racing integrity legislation tabled in parliament would go a long way to address community expectations on the industry.
