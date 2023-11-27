Man died crossing road after waiting 1.5 hours for no-show Metro buses

An elderly pedestrian killed in foul weather crossing a Hobart road last year had been waiting for an hour and a half for a Metro bus, a coroner's report has found.
Hobart man David Greenwood died on May 5 last year after he was struck by a car near a bus stop he had been waiting at after an evening drinking at a local pub with his brother.
After leaving the Claremont Hotel, Mr Greenwood had intended to catch the 520 bus, due at 7.42PM, to his home in Bridgewater, across the River Derwent.
But the bus never showed, and Mr Greenwood was struck and killed by an oncoming car around 9.10PM.
In his report, Coroner Robert Webster noted that the last CCTV image captured of Mr Greenwood showed him standing at the same stop at 8.25PM, and it was unclear as to why the elderly man with mobility issues had decided to cross the road in the dark and rain.
"Mr Greenwood may, given he had been at the hotel drinking alcohol for three hours, have needed to urinate and perhaps he crossed the road for this purpose," Mr Webster wrote in his report.
Mr Webster noted that there was no evidence that car driver, Marie Gregory-Naum, had been drinking or that she had been distracted on a mobile phone at the time of the collision.
Testing by police at the scene suggested that Mr Greenwood, who was wearing an orange glow hi-visibility jacket, would have been visible to Ms Gregory-Naum at a distance of only 21.6 metres.
"This distance is insufficient for a driver with a recommended reaction time of 2.9 seconds to avoid a collision," Mr Webster wrote.
Instead, Mr Webster went on to attribute the cause of the accident to the bad weather, and to drinking by Mr Greenwood, resulting in him not noticing the approaching car before he stepped out in front of it.
"At higher concentrations such as that found in Mr Greenwood, there can be a loss of critical judgement, incoordination and reduced perception and awareness.
"I think this fact and the appalling weather conditions led to Mr Greenwood not perceiving the presence of Ms Gregory-Naum's approaching motor vehicle which has resulted in him walking out in front of her vehicle in circumstances where she has had no opportunity to avoid him," the coroner wrote.
He made no findings in regards to Metro Tasmania regarding the cancelled bus services.
The state-owned bus company this year has continually cancelled hundreds of its scheduled services amid a shortage of bus drivers.
After cancellations continued and worsened, Metro temporarily suspended 170 routes that it said it lacked the resources to service.
