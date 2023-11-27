The Examiner
Monday, 27 November 2023
A Frankenstein Holden draws in the crowds at annual car show

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
November 27 2023 - 3:00pm
Chris Bugeja and his 48-215 Holden 'Frankie' at the Holden and GM car show. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Chris Bugeja and his 48-215 Holden 'Frankie' at the Holden and GM car show. Picture by Phillip Biggs

On Sunday at the Holden and General Motors car show at Windsor Park, a little boy was looking at Chris Bugeja's 48-215 Holden in amazement - he'd never seen a car like it.

