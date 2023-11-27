A Frankenstein Holden draws in the crowds at annual car show

On Sunday at the Holden and General Motors car show at Windsor Park, a little boy was looking at Chris Bugeja's 48-215 Holden in amazement - he'd never seen a car like it.
He was interested in the backseat, so the owner of the matte black, old-style sedan opened the door to let him have a look, but the boy's face suddenly turned white.
"I'd forgotten I had these three fake skeletons sitting there on the seats," Mr Bugeja said.
"Safe to say he wasn't too keen to take a look anymore."
Mr Bugeja's 1953 Holden was one of the most unique cars on display at the annual event which drew in big crowds and souped up supercars and well-preserved vintage vehicles on November 26.
Named 'Frankie' after Frankenstein's Monster, the vintage vehicle is a "haunted house on wheels" that lives up to its horror moniker, having been repaired over the years with parts from other cars.
Its bonnet and cluster come courtesy of a Holden FJ, while a Holden FB grey 138 from the 1960s provided his engine, an FC Holden the drum brakes and bucket seats from a Mazda 3.
"I'm a bit of a horror fan," said Mr Bugeja, who bought the vehicle from a friend five years ago.
"And because he's not a showroom condition car, and that's what I love about him, he's a bit of a rat rod.
"So, I thought why not have a bit of fun with it."
That fun is where Frankie's theme comes in: the car is adorned with interior Halloween decorations like the pair of science lab skeletons borrowed from Mr Bugeja's day job as a teacher's assistant; a large, fake tarantula spider; a Frankestein sticker reading "It's Alive!" on the back window; and a noose hanging off the rearview mirror.
Of the shining, slick vehicles on display, Frankie cut an interesting figure that drew in onlookers at the regular event in Riverside, which has run annually since 2011.
Welcoming in "anyone and everyone" who owns an old or new, modified or original Holden or GM, the event's 2023 iteration was another full-throttled success.
