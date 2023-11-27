How Rowallan Power Station can stay switched on for 30 more years

Rowallan Power Station, which is south of Liena, will undergo a refurbishment to will keep the lights on for another 30 years.
Hydro Tasmania chief executive Ian Brooksbank said the $30 million refurbishment would modernise the 55-year-old station and would make it safer and more efficient to operate.
The upgrades are schedule to be completed next year.
"This marks a significant step forward in the transformation of Rowallan, integrating cutting edge control and safety systems and upgrades to essential components," Mr Brooksbank said.
"New control systems will make operation of the power station more flexible, and online monitoring will reduce outages and streamline ongoing maintenance."
Rowallan Power Station was commissioned in 1971 and is one of Hydro's power assets.
"We have an incredible fleet of hydropower assets, but they are aging," he said.
"It's important that we invest in modernising and maintaining our power stations, so they continue to deliver safe, secure and reliable power for the next generation."
He said Hydro Tasmania's prudent risk-based management of its assets ensured that refurbishment or upgrade costs delivered value for money.
"As Australia's largest water manager, and largest generator of renewable energy, we have a responsibility to the Tasmanian people to use our precious water resources wisely."
Rowallan's upgrades isn't the only power station being upgraded, with Hydro Tasmania also making improvements at Poatina, Lemonthyme and Meadowbank.
Meanwhile, another renewable energy project, ACEN's Robbins Island Wind Farm, has new life after TasCat overturned a five-month shutdown condition on the proposal.
The State government welcomed the decision made on November 27.
