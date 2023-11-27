Fruitpicker's home made wine proves a headache in drink driving case

A Burmese fruit picker was the victim of his homemade alcohol when he crashed his car, the Launceston magistrates court heard.
Dar Khuah Twang Lian Thang, 46, of Mayfield, pleaded guilty to a count of driving while under the influence of intoxicated liquor on May 3, 2023.
Police prosecutor Kate Springer said Thang was driving on Invermay Rd when he failed to negotiate a right-hand turn into Beattie Street.
He continued driving on the wrong side of the road and collided with a silver Mazda carrying two people.
Thang was taken to the Launceston General Hospital, where a blood sample showed a level of 0.194.
Thang's daughter acted as an interpreter, telling the court he was not a regular drinker and had made the wine with grapes he had picked.
"He had never drunk alcohol before and wanted to try and see what alcohol was like," she said.
She said he had driven without thinking he was over the limit because he had made the alcohol himself.
The court heard he was unaware of the legal limit.
He had been in Launceston for seven years and was the father of five children.
The court heard that Thang's $13,000 car was unrepairable and taken to a wrecker.
Magistrate Sharon Cure fined him $975 and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.
