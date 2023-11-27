Termination payout of $203,000 for TT-Line executive a mystery

A TT-Line executive who was awarded a performance payment of more than $24,000 last year left the state-owned business with a termination payment of more than $200,000 later in the same year.
The company's former head of strategic projects, Paul Davis, had been employed by TT-Line for almost 11 years and held the last role in the business from March 2021 up until he left in November 2022.
According to TT-Lines last two annual reports, Mr Davis received a $24,654 incentive payment in 2022 for meeting performance goals within certain time frames.
These payments are approved by the company's remuneration committee and are capped at 15 per cent of an employee's base salary.
TT-Line reported that Mr Davis received a termination payment of $203,000, which was made up of $86,000 in accrued leave entitlements and $117,000 in six months' pay in lieu of notice.
Under questioning from Labor leader Rebecca White at a government business enterprise scrutiny hearing recently, TT-Line chief executive Bernard Dwyer refused to say whether Mr Davis had been sacked from his position, made redundant or had left on his own accord.
"I would be divulging personal information - I can't do it," he said.
"I don't think it's unusual if someone was employed for a 12-month period and their short-term incentive is paid for a good job, and then something else happens six, seven months later, and their situation changes.
"They can't be related. They are totally separate."
There was more than $286,000 in performance incentive bonuses paid out to nine TT-Line executives in 2023.
The executive team received a collective total salary package of more than $4 million for the year.
The highest earner was Mr Dwyer who has a total salary package of about $565,000.
