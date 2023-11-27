Few getting blown away as Hobart Hurricanes fall short again in WBBL

Eighth, eighth, seventh, eighth, sixth, fourth and sixth.
In an eight-team competition, it's not a sequence likely to fill out many trophy cabinets.
For the sixth time in seven years, the Hobart Hurricanes have finished in the bottom three of the Women's Big Bash League.
They also remain one of only three teams yet to win a title and will be thanking their lucky Stars that two Renegade teams from the self-proclaimed sporting capital of the world not only share that distinction, but had the good grace to provide four of the Canes' six wins and finish beneath them this season.
A campaign which began with such optimism as a star-studded, experienced team sought to build on its first finals appearance since 2017 ended in familiar frustration, neatly bookended by painful wallopings which revealed the gulf to the competition's real heavyweights.
Between those losses by 98 and 77 runs to the top two Scorchers and Strikers respectively there were glimpses of brilliance, not least a seven-wicket win over the minor premiers from Adelaide.
And while the team's six wins came in two runs of three on the trot, any hope of momentum building was thwarted by the five-game winless mid-season slump between them.
Reflecting on the five-week campaign, the Hurricanes were blown away by a combination of poor selections, decision-making and fielding.
And when the official team of the tournament was named on Monday, it was no surprise to see it devoid of purple.
While it is not unusual for openers to provide the bulk of a side's runs, the combined 733 scored by Lizelle Lee and Elyse Villani was nearly as much as the rest of the squad put together (813) and suggested an over-reliance on the top two.
Meanwhile, their runs came at a price in the field. Recent shoulder surgery severely hampered Villani's throwing ability and while a destructive top-order stroke-player in the style of Tim Paine she may be, an agile gloveman in the style of Tim Paine, Lee is not.
Commentating on Sunday's match against the Strikers on 7Mate, Trent Copeland highlighted Lee's lazy footwork as a cause of costly mis-fields.
As the team's highest earners, it is easy to blame under-performance on overseas imports but Bryony Smith took the franchise's unenviable history of international inadequacy into a new era.
Nearly a third of her 90-run contribution came in one innings, without which her average of 7.50 would have dropped to 5.63. The team's most consistent run-scorer (Villani) was even moved down the order to accommodate the English star whose axing for the final match came half a season too late. Furthermore, zero wickets from a grand total of five overs hardly enhanced her "all-rounder" credentials.
Fellow import Shabnim Ismail took a while to get going but eventually delivered with her 13 wickets at 23.23 exactly the same as the competition's all-time top bowler Molly Strano and behind only Heather Graham's 16.
Young New Town spinner Amy Smith (nine wickets at 22.88) was among the success stories and, after averaging 19.11 with the bat and a team-high 19.31 with the ball, Heather Graham was probably the standout player and closest to making the team of the tournament.
However, accommodating the high-profile imports produced some home-state hard-luck stories. Reliable run-scorer Emma Manix-Geeves is a superior wicket-keeper to Lee but didn't get a look in while the team did not appear to know how best to use her Greater Northern Raiders teammate Ruth Johnston.
Previously deployed as an opener, the big hitter was pushed down the order where she faced just 67 deliveries and managed 64 runs at an average of 9.14. And despite being ever-present in the side, the all-rounder bowled just two overs.
The Hurricanes boast the most experienced squad in the competition. Going into the campaign, they had five of the leading WBBL appearance-makers with Villani, Strano and Nicola Carey all having played 114 matches, one more than Graham with Naomi Stalenberg not far behind.
In Villani, Strano and Carey they could lay claim to the competition's most consistent batter, bowler and all-rounder respectively.
However, WBBL09 will go down as another season of purple mediocrity.
As the 7Mate commentators said when summing up the team's campaign: "They will be there or thereabouts next season."
That's the problem. The team should be aspiring to much better than that.
