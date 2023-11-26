Beyond the battlefield: Funding boost to support Tasmanian veterans

Ex-serving Australians often struggle with mental ill health and find it difficult to get the assistance and support they need when they return from conflict, according to the latest report by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW).
The AIHW report found that, on average, ex-serving males were 26 per cent more likely to die by suicide than Australian males, while ex-serving females were more than twice as likely (107 per cent more likely) to die by suicide than Australian females.
The AIHW recently released a report on Veteran social connectedness that showed that having a strong sense of social connectedness played a vital role in reducing the severity of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) symptoms and lowering the risk of suicide among Australian veterans.
To support Tasmanians who have transitioned out of military service, the state government has committed $100,000 in funding towards a new Multipurpose Education and Training Facility at Dago Point.
Veterans Affairs Minister Guy Barnett made the announcement following a $292,022 commitment from federal Veterans Affairs Minister Matt Keogh.
Mr Barnett said the facility would provide life-changing opportunities to Tasmanian veterans.
"We know the transition back to civilian life is a huge challenge for our veterans who have spent six months, six years, 20 years in the Australian Defence Force, and then moving back to civilian life - getting a new start, a new beginning - it's not easy," Mr Barnett said.
"Firstly, it's not easy in terms of employment, getting a job, supporting their families - and that's why we have, as a government, announced these plans. We need to provide that support.
"We're absolutely dedicated to improving the lives of our Tasmanian veterans, and this Veterans Multipurpose Education and Training Facility will make a real difference for them and their families,"
The funding follows $100,000 allocated for the renovation of a shack on the property at Dago Point gifted by the Tasmanian government to the Vietnam Veterans' Association of Australia.
Mr. Barnett said the shack had been repurposed into a retreat for veterans of all ages and complements the existing Vietnam Veterans retreat.
"I have visited the site at Dago Point many times, and the new facility will be a great addition to the veteran community and further enhances the two veterans' facilities in the Dago Point area," he said.
Veteran Multipurpose Education and Training Facility project manager Terry Roe said he was pleased that funding is secured for the important project.
"The Veterans Retreats and Veteran Multipurpose Education and Training Facility are for the use of any veteran and their families, and once the new facility is completed, we will be able to offer veteran-specific well-being courses," Mr Roe said.
