Beyond the battlefield: Funding boost to support Tasmanian veterans

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
November 27 2023 - 4:00am
Veterans Affairs Minister Guy Barnett made the announcement following a $292,022 commitment from federal Veterans Affairs Minister Matt Keogh. File picture
Ex-serving Australians often struggle with mental ill health and find it difficult to get the assistance and support they need when they return from conflict, according to the latest report by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW).

