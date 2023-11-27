The Examiner
Monday, 27 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Top gong for energy project cutting diesel usage at World Heritage site

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
November 27 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Contact Group company owners Trish, Bill, Wade and Annah Fromberg win a national Green Energy Award for its Maria Island Solar Project. Picture by Simon Taylor
Contact Group company owners Trish, Bill, Wade and Annah Fromberg win a national Green Energy Award for its Maria Island Solar Project. Picture by Simon Taylor

A Launceston-founded business is the brains behind cutting down on the use of diesel on World Heritage listed Maria Island.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help