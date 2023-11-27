Top gong for energy project cutting diesel usage at World Heritage site

A Launceston-founded business is the brains behind cutting down on the use of diesel on World Heritage listed Maria Island.
Contact Group, with roots in Launceston since 1986, won the Green Energy Award at the National Electrical and Communications Association Excellence Awards for its solar project.
It designed a new solar array and battery storage facility for Maria Island, which had previously used approximately 14-thousand litres of diesel per year.
Tasmania's Department of Parks and Wildlife had reached out to Contact Group to bring more efficient and reliable power to the whole island.
The final product included a new main switchboard, a 55kw ground mount solar system, 215kWh of lithium battery storage and two new backup generators, all controlled and remotely monitored.
Contact Group managing director Wade Fromberg said the award was the first national recognition for the company in over 25 years.
"Being a family business based in Tasmania, it's great to represent the state on a national stage," Mr Fromberg said.
The company had also delivered the remote island renewable energy project on Cape Barren Island in 2020.
Mr Fromberg said the latest battery energy storage system project had been an interesting one to take on.
"Being a design and construction contract, we had many hurdles to overcome due to Maria Island's remote location," he said.
With no regular barge servicing the island, he said organisation was key to the project's success.
NECA Tasmania's Ben Shaw said it is an amazing effort to have a wonderful Tasmanian family-owned business recognised on the national stage.
"The Green Energy space is incredibly important in our transition to a clean energy future, and it is clear that Tasmania is leading the way," Mr Shaw said.
