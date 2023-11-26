Bronze medal proves elusive as Tigers get squeezed out of finals

Tassie Tigers fell agonisingly short of a medal in a controversial end to their Hockey One tournament.
Trailing 2-1 to HC Melbourne in the bronze medal playoff, the Tigers appeared to score a late equaliser when the ball was smuggled in with 20 seconds to go.
However, the officials ruled they had already awarded a penalty corner which Stephen McMullen's team was unable to convert as the Victorians held on to finish third.
It was a frustrating finish after the side had pushed reigning champions NSW Pride in Saturday's semi-final, according to captain Josh Beltz..
"We had an opportunity to tie it up at the end but it wasn't to be," he said.
"Full credit to HC Melbourne, they were better on the day. We wanted to be here and have shown over the weekend that we're definitely competitive.
"We're a proud hockey state and are grateful for the support we've had."
In another action-packed contest at the National Hockey Centre in Canberra, Melbourne came from behind to take the win against a Tassie side which had only just squeezed into the top four after the regular season.
Jeremy Hayward's penalty-corner prowess was again pivotal as he gave the Tigers a lead in expired time at the end of the opening quarter.
Melbourne captain Josh Simmonds blasted his side level soon after the restart as the teams threw everything at each other.
Sam McCulloch and Tim Deavin went off with a bloody nose and yellow card respectively as Melbourne keeper Johan Durst thwarted numerous attempts, particularly from Jack Welch.
Ben White scored what proved to be the winner on the stroke of three-quarter-time but when the conversion attempt resulted in a penalty stroke for Simmonds, Tassie keeper Magnus McCausland saved superbly with his outstretched left foot.
In the continued absence of his Tokyo Olympic teammate Eddie Ockenden, Beltz was immense for Tasmania but could not force the equaliser.
HC Melbourne had drawn 3-3 with Brisbane Blaze in Saturday's semi-final before losing the shootout 10-9.
The Hockey One League replaced the Australian Hockey League which the Tigers won in 2014.
