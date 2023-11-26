Store's frantic call for help as Verandah Festival sweeps into Evandale

On Sunday morning, Carolyn Hollyoak, the owner of The Village Store in Evandale, received a frantic mobile phone call from the staff member she had left to man her shopfront: "Help!"
Not that anything was seriously wrong; in fact, if you were a business owner, you might have said everything was seriously right - the Russell Street bric-a-brac store was overwhelmingly busy.
"There's this frenetic energy today," Ms Hollyoak said amid her swamped Village Store around midday on Sunday.
"Ever since the bakery closed down we've been worried about the whole village, but today I haven't worried about that at all.
"It's been super busy and it's great; it feels like we're thriving."
Weekends in the township outside Launceston are "ordinarily chaotic" with the weekly Sunday markets drawing in crowds in the thousands, but on November 25 and 26, the visitor numbers had gone up another notch thanks to the fourth outing of an annual event.
The Verandah Music Festival had filled out the town's accommodation - and some neighbouring towns - as tourists from across the state flocked to see the event's international acts.
The boutique, two-day event originated in 2020, when two Evandale families performed from their balcony for residents taking lockdown strolls.
Since then, the festival has gone from strength-to-strength, both in terms of attendance - this year it welcomed close to 1400 people - and in its economic impacts of supporting local businesses.
"People were reaching out to us about where they could stay because everything's booked out," said Jeff McClintock, the Verandah Music Festival's co-ordinator.
"I would say that the economic value for Evandale from the festival would run into the 10s of thousands."
But it wasn't just accommodation reaping the rewards: pubs and bistros were benefiting from the constant stream of people walking the streets, too, while musicians also shared in the benefits.
Each musician at Verandah is fully paid for their time - which is the festival's biggest expenditure - in part because the event is entirely run by volunteers as a not-for-profit.
"When we first started coming out of COVID, we were able to run a festival when no one else could, and those performers were so grateful for that," Mr McClintock said.
"That's why they keep coming back."
And alongside the positive impact on the Evandale's economy, Mr McLintock said this year's event had another green tick next to its name with its sustainability.
This year, Verandah has run an entirely reusable plate, crockery and cutlery system, a zero waste to landfill from its Festival HQ and a carbon neutral standing.
On the Saturday of the event, the systems saved 300 plates and cups from being wasted, which in turn saved 60 kilograms of C02 from entering the atmosphere and saved two trees.
"We just hope that the bigger festivals, seeing a little boutique one like us do it, will be inspired to do it themselves," Mr McClintock said.
