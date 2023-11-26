Scholarships aim to close gaps in end-of-life care services

With an aging and growing population, it is projected that the demand for palliative care and end-of-life care in Tasmania will rise substantially.
To combat this, the state government is partnering with Flinders University to offer $540,000 in scholarships to upskill Tasmanian health workers.
The scholarships will enable Tasmania healthcare staff to better provide end-of-life care through studying a Certificate in Palliative Care or Specialist Certificate in Palliative Care.
Fully funded by the state government, the courses are aimed at enrolled nurses or nursing aides, registered nurses, allied health professionals, allied health assistants, medical professionals, personal care assistants/support workers, volunteer ambulance personnel, and paramedics.
Health Minister Guy Barnett said the government was committed to supporting and growing the Tasmanian healthcare workforce.
"We are providing our health workforce with the training it needs to deliver palliative care to Tasmanians," Mr Barnett said.
"These scholarships will also ensure greater distribution of palliative care capability across the State and the health system, particularly in rural and remote areas."
Tasmanian Health Service assistant director of nursing and end-of-life care service development Kristen Aylmer said both courses were available online and would increase palliative care capacity and capability across the Tasmanian health workforce.
"The 10-week Certificate in Palliative Care will provide an overview and introduction to best practice end-of-life care and is structured to meet the needs of those who may occasionally engage with people with palliative care needs," Ms Aylmer said.
"The 13-week Specialist Certificate in Palliative Care provides an overview of best practice and the opportunity to develop knowledge of the palliative approach to care for those frequently engaging with palliative patients."
Palliative Care Tasmania chief executive Venéy Hiller said the demand for healthcare workers in the palliative care sector was growing.
"We know that the increasing demand for palliative care in Tasmania isn't just a statewide issue. It's a national issue, and there is cause for a Workforce Strategy at a national level." Ms Hiller said.
"The shortfall of capable workers is hard to estimate, but we're looking at an increase in demand of 135 per cent in the next 30 years here in Tasmania."
Flinders University postgraduate palliative care program course coordinator Dr.Caroline Phelan said that Tasmanian graduates would be equipped with knowledge and skills to better understand and navigate the complexities that come with end-of-life care.
"As well as providing health staff with access to Flinders academics and researchers who are leaders in this field, they will gain important new qualifications and open up pathways to further study in end-of-life care, which is an important and evolving field of healthcare," Dr Phelan said.
Applications for the Tasmanian Health Service are open until December 22.
For more information, go to Palliative Care Short Courses - Flinders University, and to apply, contact palliativecareservicedevelopment@health.tas.gov.au.
