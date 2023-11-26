Stubborn tail-enders can't wag Greater Northern Raiders home to victory

A stubborn tail-end resistance operation couldn't quite land Greater Northern Raiders' men an unlikely first victory in the Cricket Tasmania Premier League.
Jono Chapman, Dravid Rao and Lachlan Clark delivered with bat rather than ball on Sunday but it ultimately proved in vain as Glenorchy won on first innings by 38 runs.
Resuming the two-dayer at UTAS Stadium with Glenorchy at 5-209 after Clark's bowling heroics on Saturday, Sam O'Mahony steamrollered through the visitors' lower order.
Adding a caught behind, bowled, lbw and even hit wicket to his Saturday scalp, O'Mahony recorded overall figures of 5-68 off 20 overs.
Clark ended with 3-41 with all bowlers remaining economical - particularly Daniel Murfet's 1-18 off 12 at 1.50 - as the visitors were dismissed for 290 off 97 overs.
Joseph Loorham (28 off 93) and Braden Taeuber (20) chipped in but nobody came close to captain Josh Hartill and opener Ryan Graham-Daft's knocks of 81 and 73 respectively.
First-drop Charlie Eastoe anchored the Raiders' innings but struggled to find reliable company.
Eastoe's 71 came off 98 deliveries and featured nine fours and the team's only six as Cooper Anthes (20), Alistair Taylor (14), Thomas Dwyer and Aidan O'Connor (11 each) made starts but failed to kick on.
When Eastoe departed the cause seemed lost but the tail-enders had other ideas.
Chapman and Rao dug in with a resilient ninth-wicket partnership, gobbling up deliveries in a determined bid to frustrate their fellow bowlers.
Even when Chapman finally departed for 31 off 86 balls, last-man Clark strolled out to continue the defiance as the margin between the sides dropped beneath three figures.
Rao finally left just five short of a half-century having absorbed 82 balls and hit seven fours, leaving Clark on 20 not out off 51 balls.
James Bowen took 3-69 for Glenorchy.
Raiders women's side were disappointed to see both of their Twenty20 matches in Hobart abandoned without a ball being bowled.
Darren Simmonds' side had arrived in the capital before the matches against New Town were called off.
Although his side had already qualified for the CTPL Twenty20 grand final against North Hobart, the coach said it was frustrating not to get some more valuable match action.
"We really needed some game time because we don't play next weekend and the grand final is the following week," Simmonds said.
Although originally scheduled for Saturday, December 9, the grand final seems likely to be played the following day at the TCA Ground.
It will begin a big three days of cricket in the state with the Hobart Hurricanes playing their first Big Bash League match at UTAS Stadium on Monday, December 11, and Bellerive Oval hosting a WNCL fixture on the Tuesday.
Emma Manix-Geeves and Ava Curtis are both in line to play their 50th Raiders match in the grand final.
