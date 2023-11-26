Subdivision plan could nearly double size of a Northern beach town

The small rural North-East town of Beechford could see dozens of homes built on a seven hectare block.
A proposal is before the George Town Council seeking public feedback for a 40 residential lot subdivision on Davis Street.
If those houses were to be built and lived-in, it would nearly double the 52 occupied houses recorded in the Census data taken in 2021.
The Census also found a total of 111 people residing in the town.
Woolcott Surveys submitted the plan to the council for the low density residential development.
It would create a new road through the heart of the subdivision, connected to a second with both ending in cul-de-sacs. The new roads would be connecting to Davis Street.
The proposal said the proposed lots were sized "generously" for the zone to allow for on-site servicing and to be "sympathetic" to the surrounding development.
"The lots all meet the minimum size of 1200 square metres," the plan said.
The largest lot would be 2662 square metres with the smallest a little over 1300 square metres.
Each will have car access and would rely on on-site services apart from stormwater, which would be directed to the public drainage system.
"... although a significant development, represents a good land use and development outcome, being joined to existing development and with lots of a good size for the surrounding character," the plan said.
The development application didn't provide specifics on the size of the homes.
However, the attached waste system assessment suggested homes be no larger than four bedrooms with a combined footprint of the building and outbuildings to not exceed 300 square metres to be suitable to use a septic tank for the primary treatment of wastewater.
A home built with more bedrooms would require a wastewater system that could produce secondary treated wastewater.
The development application is before the George Town Council and the community has until December 11 to provide feedback.
