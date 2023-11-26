Cricket North women: South steam ahead as Lionesses secure memorable win

South Launceston have announced themselves as Cricket North women's flag favourites after they once again comfortably accounted for Riverside by 10 wickets.
Playing the first of a double-header at NTCA 1, the contest between last year's grand finalists was reduced by rain to 10 overs each.
Electing to bat first, the Blues were in trouble to start with as opener Rebecca Spring, captain Elyse Page and Greater Northern Raider Meg Radford were all removed to leave the score at 3-17.
Alysha Jackson (13* off 21) and coach Sophie Parkin ensured no more wickets would follow, with the latter compiling 25 runs at just better than run-a-ball and provided her side with their only two boundaries of the innings.
Chasing 63 for victory, there was no chance for Raiders opener Ava Curtis to repeat her century effort against Riverside from round three, but the recently-selected Tasmanian Tigers second XI batter was clinical in ensuring the Knights' victory.
Racing to an unbeaten 35 from 23 balls, Curtis was ably supported by Raiders teammate Alice McLauchlan who added 24* off 25 as the pair chased down the target after 7.5 overs.
In the second match at NTCA, Launceston required all the advantage gained from playing on their home deck against Westbury.
Westbury batted out their 20 overs with their score finishing 5-85.
Opener Mackenzie Grant added 16 to the total before the middle-order combination of skipper Summer Cherdron (21*) and Taja Richardson (17) put on 42 runs to effectively double the team's score.
Mary Broadhurst was the pick of the Lionesses' bowlers, dismissing the Shamrocks' top three batters to finish with figures of 3-11 off four overs.
Launceston batters Isabella McRobbie and Michelle Allen looked solid at the crease after Charlotte Clayton bowled Cassie Blair early in the chase.
But when Grant ran-out Allen for 21, Westbury sniffed a route back into the contest at 2-60.
Clayton claimed a second just two runs later and when Grant claimed McRobbie's wicket LBW for 26, the Lionesses were reeling at 4-66.
But that was just the start, with the strike bowlers taking a further wicket each without a run conceded, meaning Launceston had experienced a collapse of 5-6.
While Grant managed her third dismissal not long after, Launceston appeared to have steadied and needed just four runs with three wickets in hand.
But when Broadhurst was run-out and Lynn Hendley dismissed five balls later, the result was thrown in the air once more.
Launceston would hold on in the end, claiming a single on a no-ball to win by one wicket.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.