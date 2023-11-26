Race to secure seat at the next election heats up with a new contender

The southern seat of Clark is shaping up to be an important battle ground for the next state election after another contender threw his hat into the ring.
Josh Willie, who won the Legislative Council seat of Elwick in 2016, is aiming to switch houses after his preselection for the seat of Clark at the next state election was announced on Sunday, November 26.
Mr Willie said the decision to run showed the Labor Party was serious about winning the next election.
"It's a decision that doesn't come without risk, and I'm not taking anything for granted," Mr Willie said.
"I think it's the right [decision], I think it's important that we improve our vote in the northern suburbs of Hobart and I'm going to take that challenge."
More broadly, Labor leader Rebecca White said her party was getting ready for an election, which is not due until 2025.
"We're preparing for an early election and I'm excited that we'll be in a position to announce our candidates next month," Ms White said.
Liberal Lyons MHA Guy Barnett said while Labor talked about an early election, the government was focused on "doing what matters every single day".
Tasmania's two newest parliamentarians Liberal Simon Behrakis and Greens Vica Bayley both claimed seats in the southern electorate on recounts.
Mr Behrakis replaced the former Attorney General Elise Archer after her departure from parliament.
While, Mr Bayley took over from fellow Greens Cassy O'Connor, who has since confirmed her intention to run for the Legislative Council seat of Hobart.
Clark is currently held by two Liberal members, one Labor, one Green and an independent.
Ella Haddad is Labor's member, while former Glenorchy mayor Kristy Johnson was elected as an independent at the last election.
Liberal Madeleine Ogilvie is the other member for Clark.
