The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Race to secure seat at the next election heats up with a new contender

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
November 26 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor's Josh Willie will look to switch houses at the next state election. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Labor's Josh Willie will look to switch houses at the next state election. Picture by Phillip Biggs

The southern seat of Clark is shaping up to be an important battle ground for the next state election after another contender threw his hat into the ring.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.