Home championships providing Tasmanian spark for 2032 Olympic flame

United in both their team colours and event finishing position, two athletes from either end of Tasmania embodied the value of hosting a national track and field championships.
Jake Burt, of Hobart, and Cameron Bodnar, of Burnie, both finished seventh in 800-metre finals for 11 and 12 boys respectively at the School Sport Australia Track and Field Championships in Launceston on Sunday.
Like the other 599 competitors at St Leonards, the pair are ideally aged to hit their prime when the Olympic Games next visit Australia in nine years' time.
"That would be my dream," said Cameron, 12, of North-West Athletics Club and Burnie Little Aths, who is also Tasmanian co-captain with Launceston's Alexis Harmey.
"It feels pretty good to be in a national final. That was my first final, I was a bit nervous but told myself to give it all I had. I enjoy being team captain and helping encourage people around me, I feel honoured to have that."
Asked what he learned from the experience, Jake replied: "I learned that I'm in the top eight in Australia and I'm happy with that.
"But they were too quick for me over the first 500m."
The 11-year-old, of Sandy Bay AC and Hobart Districts Little Aths also finished seventh in the 1500m, recording personal best times in both events.
"I play football as well and not sure what I want to do yet but would like to get a national medal in a couple of years' time," he added.
Athletics Tasmania executive officer Blake Steele said hosting such events has a big impact on home-state involvement.
"The last of these was in Brisbane in November last year and we had a team of 29, this year we have 61," he said. "It makes it so much more accessible to represent the state on home soil and is really good for the team. It means the kids are having a lot of fun and at this level that's the main thrust because long-term involvement in athletics is crucial.
"It's awesome to see national track and field events back in Tasmania. We have 601 competitors here whereas open championships can bring upwards of 3000 so ideally we are looking to push for those events. To bring those to Tasmania would be enormous and it's been a long time."
Steele was delighted to see so many young Tasmanians seeking to emulate major championship representatives like Tristan Thomas, Donna MacFarlane, Hamish Peacock, Jack Hale, Jacob Despard and Deon Kenzie.
"A number of Tasmanian Sport Hall of Fame members are from track and field so we would love to see more focus on the sport come back to the state and this is a launching platform to push for more in future.
"We hope this is a positive experience and be that spark to grab the Olympic dream, and the athletics program at the Tasmanian Institute of Sport provides the pathway for them. Hopefully these athletes will be the next scholarship recipients."
Tasmanian team manager Yvette Edward added: "This is a huge deal for Tasmania. We have not hosted this since 2014 (in Penguin) and it's so good for the kids who get to showcase their talent in front of friends and family."
As for whether the state had any potential Brisbane Olympians, she added: "At this age it's hard to tell but this is where you identify talent and provide them with an opportunity to develop onwards."
Harmey has been among Tasmania's best performers at the championships having won her 100m in the combined event on Saturday and then won the shot put and come second in the 800m on Sunday.
