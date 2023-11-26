Familiar faces pedal for Sally's Ride mental health message 21 years on

In the 21 years since Sally Fletcher set out on her solo ride around Tasmania, the ride named in her honour has raised in excess of $350,000 for charity.
But, what's most remarkable for Ms Fletcher - who joins in annually on the charity biking event, Sally's Ride - is the effect it's had on mental health awareness.
"To have all these people here is so touching," Ms Fletcher said.
"The money's remarkable but I see the same faces here that I have for many years, and you just know it's had an enormous impact on them."
More than 250 people rode out from the race's new starting location on Sunday, November 26, with the message of mental health in their minds and the fundraising goal.
"It's extremely important to spread that message," said Doug Burt, a rider and former mayor of George Town, who has ridden the race almost every year since 2002.
"I think that a number of the people here have been here since the beginning of the journey. I think Sally's raised the awareness in Tasmania of mental health with this event."
With fundraising efforts from schools, businesses and individual racers, event chairman Craig Perkins said, although figures were currently unknown, he was hopeful of raising between $25,000 and $30,000 for suicide prevention and mental health awareness.
"It's been really good to run another successful Sally's Ride," Mr Perkins said.
"We're really grateful this year for the registrations and to see that the event still has currency in the community; that people are still connected to supporting youth mental health."
The long-running tradition - which became an annual fundraiser run by Rotary Club of Central Launceston in 2009 - will this year send its fundraising efforts to The Black Dog Institute and Australian Rotary Health.
And although the fundraising was important, Mr Perkins also encouraged riders to continue the healthy habit post-race.
"This is a ride that anyone can do any time, and we encourage people to do that," Mr Perkins said.
"Exercise is so important for mental health."
Donations to Sally's Ride can still be made until December 3, by registering for a race at the Sally's Ride website.
