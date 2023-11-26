The Examiner
Monday, 27 November 2023
Familiar faces pedal for Sally's Ride mental health message 21 years on

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
November 26 2023 - 3:30pm
Sally Fletcher and other cyclists at the start of Sally's Ride on Sunday. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Sally Fletcher and other cyclists at the start of Sally's Ride on Sunday. Picture by Phillip Biggs

In the 21 years since Sally Fletcher set out on her solo ride around Tasmania, the ride named in her honour has raised in excess of $350,000 for charity.

