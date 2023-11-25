Kings crowned as reign conquers rain in Bowls North premier division

Round six of Bowls North saw the top two premier division teams face off at Longford and what a game it was.
Kings Meadows came out victorious over the Tigers on the synthetic after all the rain that fell in the morning.
With only two points for Josh Baker over Shane Boden, the other 10 points went the way of Kings Meadows, with Aaron Page and Shane Davern getting convincing wins over Mark Strochnetter and Daniel Baker.
Launceston had a great win over Bridport with 12 points secured with all rinks getting up.
Adam Donohue was the team of the day though when he scored a very satisfying 31 shots to 10 over Wayne Churchill. The other two rinks had nothing to complain about either with Trace and Kane Stewart both securing great rink wins.
East Launceston took on Invermay and although Rebecca Van Asch got the better of Kane Walker by 11 shots, this wasn't enough as David Minns and Brett Avent both won their rinks and this gave them the overall victory by 20 shots.
The final game for premier division was Trevallyn securing another win with a repeat of just a few weeks ago getting over Westbury this time by 17 shots overall.
With a rink win each for Sean Alderson and Kirsten Viney, and a draw for Freddi McKay there was a happy Trevallyn team coming off the green.
The top five teams on the ladder are extremely close with Longford sitting on 53, Kings Meadows and East Launceston on 44 each, and Westbury and Launceston on 39 - it makes for a very tight competition in premier.
The division one ladder is looking much the same with the top five teams all within about a game so each week needs to be played with maximum number of points in mind.
At this stage of the competition, Beauty Point are holding strong out in the lead followed by Kings Meadows, Longford, Cosgrove Park and Deloraine to round out the top five teams.
Cosgrove Park took home 12 points over North Launceston with wins on all rinks. Scottsdale did the same over East Launceston, sending them home with nothing.
The other games saw points going in both directions with Beauty Point getting over Trevallyn, Kings Meadows securing a win over West Launceston and Longford with a close win over Deloraine.
Looking across the remaining divisions there were some very close games plus unfortunately a couple of washouts due to the extensive morning rain.
It was great that the majority of teams were able to get their games played all be it on some heavier greens that we all like but at least the teams were out enjoying the warmth of the day.
