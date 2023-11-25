Shamrocks stand tall to beat Wynyard in Greater Northern Cup thriller

Westbury won a Greater Northern Cup thriller by three runs against Wynyard.
Opener Sisitha Jayasinghe (36) and James Tyson (35) laid the foundation for a Shamrocks score of 144 all out off 31.3 overs as Yasaswi Vallabhaneni took 3-31, Adam Daniel 2-13, Riley Stafford 2-15 and Dilan Sandagirigoda 2-21 for the visitors.
Sandagirigoda set up the chase with 56 off 52 balls but he had little support as captain Oliver Wood (3-27), Joel Lloyd (3-34) and Kieren Hume (2-29) inflicted the damage.
Tailenders Vallabhaneni and Stafford looked like getting Wynyard home before Lloyd bowled the former to secure the win.
Two four-wicket hauls helped Riverside defeat Devonport by 67 runs.
Blues openers Kaidyn Apted and Robert Eltringham both made 28 before no.4 Matthew Owens top scored with 35 but the last five wickets were lost for just 18 runs as the visitors posted 9-160 at Devonport Oval.
Thomas Lewis ripped into the top order to claim the first four wickets and have Devonport reeling at 4-22 and complete a personal haul of 4-21 off his seven overs.
Kaidyn Apted took up the baton and recorded 4-16 off six as Devonport lost their last four wickets for 17 runs and the Blues cruised home.
Mowbray's 9-109 never looked enough to beat Sheffield who cantered to a four-wicket win.
Ishang Shah (25), Sam Artis (22) and James Storay (15 not out) topped the Eagles' scoring as James Jennings (3-24) and Marc Simonds (2-19) led the Mountaineers' bowling figures.
First drop Jonah Evans saw the hosts home with a patient unbeaten 31 off 81 as the victory target was reached in the 31st over.
Spencer Hayes returned tidy bowling figures of 3-29.
No details were available for Launceston versus Burnie or South Launceston versus Ulverstone.
Latrobe had the bye.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.