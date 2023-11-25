The Examinersport
Saturday, 25 November 2023
Home/Sport/Cricket

State call-up Clark keeps finding further reasons to celebrate with Raiders

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
November 25 2023 - 7:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Greater Northern Raiders face an uphill challenge to get their first win of the season against Glenorchy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help