State call-up Clark keeps finding further reasons to celebrate with Raiders

Greater Northern Raiders face an uphill challenge to get their first win of the season against Glenorchy.
Midway through a Cricket Tasmania Premier League two-day match at UTAS Stadium, Glenorchy sit on 5-209 from 77.1 overs.
It could have been worse for the Raiders who had to be patient to break a huge second-wicket partnership and stay in the contest.
Lachlan Clark made an early breakthrough when he had Sanjay Anandarajah caught behind by coach Alistair Taylor for 14 but the wicket began a frustrating spell for the home bowlers.
Opener Ryan Graham-Daft and captain Josh Hartill at first drop teamed up and threatened to take the contest away from Taylor's men.
Graham-Daft used up 174 deliveries for his innings of 73 which featured just three boundaries while Hartill's 81 came off 158 balls.
However, when the partnership was broken the momentum swung with only Joseph Loorham (18 not out) and Navrojdeep Virk (17) making further sizable contributions.
In the week of his state under-19 call-up, Mowbray quick Clark completed figures of 3-41 thanks to catches from Jono Chapman and Dravid Rao as Daniel Murfet took a miserly 1-18 off 12 at an economy of 1.50 and Sam O'Mahony (1-38) clean bowled Virk.
Chapman, Rao and Aidan O'Connor all went wicketless but produced tidy economy rates of 2.87, 2.80 and 2.20 respectively.
The two-day match concludes on Sunday.
Raiders sit bottom of the overall CTPL ladder with three losses and one no-result from four matches.
Raiders women continue their campaign with a Twenty20 double-header on Sunday. Darren Simmonds' team take on New Town at New Town Oval with matches beginning at 10.30am and 2pm.
