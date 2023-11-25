The Examiner
Saturday, 25 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Deloraine Show sees record animal exhibits despite wet start

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated November 25 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Despite the wet weather, the Deloraine Show welcomed solid crowds to its agricultural outing at the showgrounds, with patrons packing on their jackets and keeping under marquees to enjoy the festivities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.