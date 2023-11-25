Deloraine Show sees record animal exhibits despite wet start

Despite the wet weather, the Deloraine Show welcomed solid crowds to its agricultural outing at the showgrounds, with patrons packing on their jackets and keeping under marquees to enjoy the festivities.
The day's off-again-on-again showers couldn't put a stop to the schedule of ever-popular animal judging segments and exhibits - sheep and heavy horses received record entrants - and showjumping, alongside woodchopping competitions and children scrambling for show-bags.
By midday, the rain had gone away and families came to enjoy the day according to Fiona Gleeson, a member of the Deloraine Show's entertainment committee.
"Thank you so much to the community for supporting our show to reap the benefits of a great day of family entertainment," Ms Gleeson said.
The event's biggest draws were a show from local trial biker Chris Bayles and the range of local music provided from young musicians including the Deloraine Junior and Development Band, Ross Clippingdale, Deltime Killers, Jason Taylor and Shakale Mammas.
"Those were both a big success," Ms Gleeson said.
